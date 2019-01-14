2019 Honda City gets costlier as base S variant discontinued : Now starts at Rs 9.7 lakh!

The automaker from Japan, Honda previously introduced current generation City sedan in the year 2014. The car also received a minor facelift in the year 2017, and if we unfold the sales records of the previous few years, City has been facing some serious competition from the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The latter, however, has been overselling the City with quite a good margin.

Also read: New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R bookings open at Rs 11,000!

With the new 2019 City, the company has brought over a few changes in the variant line-up. As confirmed with dealer sources, Honda has discontinued the earlier base ‘S’ variant, as a result, the car is now only available from the ‘SV’ variant which is priced at Rs 9.7 lakh (ex-showroom). Taking down the ‘S’ variant means that Honda City will be slightly costlier to buy and ‘SV’ variant will serve as the entry-level trim. The top-spec ZX CVT petrol is now priced at Rs 14.11 lakh (ex-showroom), while the ZX MT petrol now stands at Rs 12.81 lakh (ex-showroom). Talking about its diesel avatar, ZX MT diesel is now priced at Rs 14.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and Rs 14.11 lakh (ex-showroom) for the pear white variant.

Honda has also introduced 2 new shades in the line-up, new Lunar Silver Metallic and Radiant Red Metallic, replacing the Alabaster Silver Metallic and Carnelian Red Pearl colors. While other options such as Modern Steel Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and White Orchid Pearl have been carried on from the last year’s model.

The company will also be launching the new latest generation Civic in India very soon. And this time around, the new Civic will also be introduced in the diesel avatar.

Stay tuned to Financial Express for more latest auto trends.

*All prices (ex-showroom, Delhi)