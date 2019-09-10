2019 Frankfurt Motor Show: Next-Gen Land Rover Defender revealed!

Land Rover, the British automaker, at the ongoing 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show has revealed the next-generation Defender SUV. Featuring an all-new design which is reminiscent of this SUV's previous generation iteration, the new Defender will be available in 90 and 110 series models. The new Land Rover Defender is based on the D7x architecture which uses a lightweight aluminium monocoque construction. Land Rover says that the same is three times stiffer than the normal body on frame construction. Furthermore, this allows the use of fully independent air and coil suspension along with the use of electrified powertrain options.

The new iteration of this SUV can carry a maximum weight of 900 kgs and can support a static weight of 300 kgs on its roof. Not only this, but this new iteration of the Defender has a maximum water wading depth of 900 mm while it can tow up to 3,720 kgs. The Defender 110 is available with five, six or 5+2 seating configuration. In this, with the third row folded down, one gets a luggage capacity of 1075-litres. With the second row folded down, this increases to 2,380-litres. On the other hand, the Defender 90 will be able to seat six people.

The new Land Rover Defender comes with a permanent all-wheel-drive system along with central differential along with active locking rear differential to aid its off-road performance. In addition to this, it also comes with a configurable Terrain Response 2 system which allows experts to choose individual settings, while at the same time helping first-timers tread difficult terrains with ease. The new Defender comes with a ground clearance of 291 mm. it has an approach, departure and break-over angles of 38, 40 and 28 degrees.

The new Land Rover Defender is available in petrol as well as diesel engine derivatives, both comprising of two engine options each. The petrol derivatives come with mild-hyrbid technology. Land Rover has confirmed that soon the defender is also going to come with a plug0in hybrid derivative as well.

The new Defender comes with the latest iteration of Land Rover's infotainment system. This system supports over the air updates. However, unlike other JLR SUVs, it misses out on the twin display set-up and gets conventional controls for the the temperature control module.

The model range of the new iteration of this SUV comprises of Defender, First Edition and Defender X models. In addition to this, Standard, E, SE and HSE configuration packs will also be offered. Furthermore, four different accessory packs will also be on offer namely Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban Packs.