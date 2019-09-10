2019 Frankfurt Motor Show: Mercedes-Benz EQS Concept revealed – 470 hp electric sedan with 700 km range

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS has been unveiled at this year's International Motor Show in Frankfurt and is pretty much the most unique design we've seen in Mercedes' lineup. The EQS electric sedan could very well be a milestone product for the manufacturer's foray into electric mobility with a futuristic design and impressive specifications. The technological advancement begins from the outside with features likes Digital Light headlamps, each with two holographic lens modules, integrated into the continuous 360-degree exterior light belt. This allows an unlimited number of light variations that allow a sneak peek into what future light configurations by Mercedes-Benz could be like.

The brand logo has been represented in a whole new way: 229 illuminated, individual stars form the seamlessly integrated light belt at the rear, causing the brand's trademark to glow in a unique fashion. The digital front grille, which realises a light matrix consisting of 188 individual LEDs and is a world first.

Mercedes-Benz says that the interior has been inspired by luxury yachts. The choice of materials for the interior of the show car includes both traditional and technologically advanced ones. High-quality Dinamica microfibre in crystal white is used alongside native figured maple trim.

The Vision EQS has electric motors at the front and rear axles and the battery is integrated into the vehicle floor. It gets electric all-wheel drive with axle-variable torque distribution and a battery installed deep in the vehicle floor between the axles. Thanks to more than 470 hp and immediately available torque of around 760 Nm, the Vision EQS can do 0-100 km/h in under 4.5 seconds.

Mercedes says that thanks to an intelligent operating strategy, the show car has an operating range of up to 700 km according to WLTP. Assuming a charging performance of 350 kW, the show car recharges the battery to 80% in considerably less than 20 minutes.

As is the case with modern series production models by Mercedes-Benz, the vehicle structure is based on an intelligent multi-material mix of steel, aluminium and carbon fibre, plus sustainable materials made from recyclates.

The Vision EQS also makes a clear statement of keeping the focus on the driver. At the same time, the Vision EQS show car supports the driver with highly-automated driving at Level 3, for example on long highway journeys. Thanks to the modular sensor systems, the level of autonomy can be extended up to fully-automated driving in the future.