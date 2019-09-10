2019 Frankfurt Motor Show: Hyundai 45 EV concept unveiled – retro-styled all-electric hatchback

Hyundai Motor has taken the wraps off its all-new electric hatchback, the 45 EV concept, at 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. Hyundai says the 45 pays homage to one of the most iconic vehicles in Hyundai’s history, the Pony Coupe Concept, and sure does look like a great mix of retro and futuristic. It draws design inspiration from the 1974 Pony Coupe Concept and the 45's design highlights include its monocoque-style body, aerodynamic and lightweight design inspired by aircrafts from the 1920s. The car’s name also owes itself in part to the 45-degree angles at the front and rear, forming a diamond-shaped silhouette.

45 highlights future technological developments that may influence upcoming Hyundai models, such as a hidden Camera Monitoring System (CMS) that is equipped in the vehicle, leaving room for self-driving system applications.

The system utilises side cameras instead of traditional wing mirrors to overcome visibility challenges caused by dirt. 45 uses an embedded turntable module, which rotates the lens past a brush.

On the inside, the 45 showcases Hyundai’s ‘Style Set Free’ strategy for future mobility that focuses on personalisation of design and function. Hyundai says that the 45's cabin has been designed to focus on the vehicle’s evolution into a living space. Inspired by furniture designs, the minimalist cabin is fitted with a fusion of wood, fabric, and leather. Daylight was also considered as a design element for the headlining.

Hyundai 45 gets lounge chair-style rear seats and front seats that can rotate to face other passengers. Front-seat passengers can interact with the infotainment system via a projection-beam interface. This replaces a single central touchscreen with a series of displays and functions integrated into the dashboard itself.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Space is fully maximized with batteries and motors positioned outside or below the passenger compartment. The batteries in 45 are set throughout the car’s ‘skateboard floor’. The model’s flat floor where the batteries are stored is nicknamed the ‘skateboard’.

Frankfurt Motor Show 2019: Volkswagen unveils its new brand logo and future plans

The floor is covered by a carpet, to give a sense of a living space and to reduce road noise. The seats swivel towards occupants as they open the door for convenient entry and exit. Hyundai has not revealed the powertrain options for the 45 EV but it is expected to include multiple motors on each wheel. It is also expected to feature high-level autonomous driving capability.