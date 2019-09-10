2019 Frankfurt Motor Show: BMW Concept 4 Coupe breaks cover!

BMW has unveiled the Concept 4 Coupe at the ongoing 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. The German automaker says that this concept is going to form the basis of the next-generation 4 Series. Not only this, but the upcoming all-electric BMW i4 will also be based on the same. The company management went on to say that the production of the BMW i4 will commence starting 2021 in Germany. The BMW Concept 4 Coupe will also stand as the basis for the next-generation M3 and M4. Apart from the huge grille, the rest of the proportions of this concept are spot-on.

The headlights of the BMW Concept 4 Coupe do not have a glass cover, giving them a unique identity. Other aesthetic attributes of the car include an aggressive front bumper and strong character lines on the bonnet. The Concept 4 Coupe has a prominent shoulder line which extends all the way to the rear wheel arch. The sloping roof-line gives the rear three-quarters of this car a sporty stance. At the back, the Concept 4 comes with sleek LED tail-lamps. Just like the front, the rear bumper is also quite aggressive to look at.

The BMW Concept 4 Coupe rides on 21-inch wheels which, just like the rest of the car, looks quite stunning. Expect similar-looking, extravagant design on the production model as well. Though this is a concept model, close to 85 per cent of the design is going to be carried forward to the final production version. By showcasing the Concept 4 Coupe, BMW has cleared its intention of distinguishing the upcoming 4 Series from the 3 Series line-up and make the later have its own unique characteristics.

BMW hasn't revealed any details related to the technical specifications of this vehicle. Expect them to surface close to the debut of the next-generation 4 Series i.e. sometime during mid-2020. Similarly, BMW has kept the interiors of the Concept 4 under the wraps as well.