2019 Frankfurt Motor Show: All-new 600 HP Audi RS 7 unveiled

The new Audi RS 7 has been revealed at the ongoing 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. This second-generation model comes with five seats and a mild-hybrid powertrain option. The RS 7 comes with its own unique identity in terms of design and only shares its bonnet, roof, front-doors and tail-gate with the A7 Sportback on which it is based on. Up-front, the RS 7 comes with RS-spec three-dimensional honeycomb structure draped in gloss black colour. Further accentuating the Sportback's aggressive persona are the large air-intakes up-front along with vertical fins. The look front look is summed up by the Audi Matrix LED headlamps which look truly sinister.

The side profile of the Audi RS 7 boasts of a muscular look thanks to a strong shoulder line. Here, the Sportback comes with RS-spec door sills with black inlays. At the back, an LED strip links the main tail-lamps which too feature similar details as the headlamps. The RS 7 comes with dual, chrome-tipped exhaust pipes with RS-spec exhaust system. The new iteration comes with a dynamic spoiler which reveals itself at speeds greater than 100 km/h.

The cabin on the Audi RS 7 comes with an all-black colour scheme with contrasting silver accents. It comes with Audi's virtual cockpit instrument cluster with a touchscreen infotainment system and another touchscreen for operating the climate control. The upholstery of this Sportback is draped in Valcona leather. The flat-bottom steering wheel is also leather-wrapped.

Under the hood, the new Audi RS 7 comes with a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The engine is capable of churning out 600 hp of power along with 800 Nm of peak torque. It does a 0-100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds with its top-speed limited to 250 km/h.

“The RS 7 Sportback is our interpretation of a five-door high-performance coupé with a grand tourer design,” said Oliver Hoffmann, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH. “With refinements to make it even more suitable for everyday use plus its incredible performance, what we have here is an outstanding piece of sports equipment for customers who like their cars to feature stunning design.”