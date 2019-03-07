2019 Ford Figo India launch on 15 March: Maruti Suzuki Swift rival to get faster, smarter, safer!

With the launch of the new Ford Endeavour out of way, Ford India can now focus on the compact car segment and this just in - 2019 Ford Figo will be launched in India on 15th March. The new Figo will come with several cosmetic and mechanical changes, along with the addition of new features as well. On the inside, it will get a revamped cabin space and the Figo will now be powered by the new Dragon family engine. Besides these upgrades, the 2019 Figo will also be available with a factory-fitted CNG.

2019 Ford Figo has already been launched in international markets, where it is sold under the nameplate 'Ka'. The Indian version of the Ka, the Figo will get similar upgrades like the international-spec Ka and the Ford Freestyle.

In terms of engine options, the new 2019 Ford Figo is likely to share those with Ford Aspire, which means it'll be a 96 hp 1.2-litre from Ford's Dragon series and a 100 hp 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired with a five-speed manual. Another engine option is expected to be introduced in the Figo - a 123 hp 1.5-litre petrol paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The latest spy images also hint that the company will also launch a new CNG variant of the car as one of the units was spotted with a 'Blu' badge at the tailgate.

On the inside, the 2019 Ford Figo will get a new dashboard and new seat upholstery, along with a new centre console like the one on the new Aspire. Also, the company's SYNC3 infotainment system will also be making its way to the new model.

Ford's entry-level car in India, the Figo has been on sale since 2015 and hasn't been updated much which led a drop in its sales. With the new 2019 model, the Figo will be a better contender to its rivals like Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10.