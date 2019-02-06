2019 Ford Endeavour to launch on 22nd February: Here’s whats new!

Ford India is all set to introduce the new 2019 Endeavour SUV in the market on 22nd February. The current generation car was introduced in India back in 2016 and hence is due for an update from last four years. Thanks to its huge dimensions, looks and butch stance, the Ford Endeavour is one of the most desired SUVs in its segment and is a direct competitor to the Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X and the newly introduced Mahindra Alturas.

In terms of overall updates, the car will get a slightly tweaked front chrome grille, new fog lamp surrounds, new silver touches on the lower front bumper, along with reworked longer LED DRLs. Also, a new alloy wheel design is expected in terms of cosmetic updates. To increase the luxury quotient inside the cabin, the car will feature more soft-touch surfaces and additionally may also pack the new Ford's SYNC3 system.

In terms of engine and mechanicals, the car will continue to draw power from the earlier 2.2-litre and 3.2-litre 4-cylinder diesel engines which comes married to a 6-speed automatic transmission. These engines follow the latest emission norms and are already BSVI compliant. The company is also expected to update the driving dynamics on the car with a retuned suspension setup.

When launched, the car will fare slightly higher than its current prices which fall in the bracket of Rs 26.83 lakh to Rs 33.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Stay tuned for more updates!