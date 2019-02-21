2019 Ford Endeavour to launch tomorrow: Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4 rival gets better

2019 Ford Endeavour is all set to launch in India on 22nd February in a segment where it will rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Alturas G4. The new Ford Endeavour remains largely the same compared to the older version but Ford has brought back the manual gearbox and the Trend variant has been discontinued. The design has very subtle updates but the distinctive styling feature is the front grille which now has three slim slats in place of two thick ones and the fog lamp housings have been updated as well.

On the inside, the new Ford Endeavour dual-tone black and beige theme instead of the tri-colour theme in the outgoing model. The gearshift lever has also been redesigned. Like the current model, the Endeavour facelift has a feature-rich cabin with active noise cancellation, a 10-speaker sound system, an 8-inch infotainment system with Ford’s proprietary SYNC 3 operating system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Besides, the new Ford Endeavour features a panoramic sunroof and an analogue & digital instrument cluster. The new model also gets a passive keyless entry, push-button start and power adjustable co-driver seat.

The 2019 Ford Endeavour continues to feature front and rear parking sensors, high-intensity discharge (HID) headlamps, halogen multi-reflector fog lamps up front, and up to seven airbags. The new SUV will only be available in two variants - Titanium and Titanium Plus.

The new Ford Endeavour will come with the same engine options - a 3.2-litre and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. While both engines will be available with an automatic gearbox, Ford has reintroduced the 6-speed manual transmission with the smaller engine.

2019 Ford Endeavour continues to feature electronic stability control along with rollover mitigation, traction control, hill climb and descent assist. The terrain management system features driving modes - sand, snow/mud, and rock. When launched, the SUV will fare slightly higher than its current prices which fall in the bracket of Rs 26.83 lakh to Rs 33.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).