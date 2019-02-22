2019 Ford Endeavour launched with new features, lesser price!

The new 2019 Ford Endeavour has been launched in India at prices ranging from Rs 28.19 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 32.97 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, there has been a significant drop in prices compared to the older version, prices of which started at Rs 31.07 lakh (ex-showroom). The Endeavour has undergone very mild exterior updates for the new year, along with some additional features in the cabin. The engine options from the previous model have been carried forward and the base variant Trend has been discontinued. The new 2019 Endeavour is available only in two variants - Titanium and Tintanium+.

2019 Ford Endeavour comes with two engine options - a 2.2-litre diesel engine that puts out 160 PS and 385 Nm of torque and a 3.2-litre diesel engine with 200 PS and 470 Nm of torque. Both the engine are available with a six-speed automatic transmission, and Ford has also reintroduced the six-speed manual with the smaller engine option.

In terms of design, the new Endeavour has received very subtle updates retaining the original silhouette, however, the distinguishing design feature is the new front grille which now has three slim horizontal slats instead of two thick ones.

The fog lamp housings have been updated and over to the rear, the new 2019 Endeavour now features a gesture-controlled bootlid. The wraparound tail lamps with LED inserts have been retained as well.

On the inside, the new Ford Endeavour get an updated cabin with a neater two-tone colour theme instead of the three-tone theme from the previous model. The gearshift lever has also been redesigned. Like the previous model, the new Endeavour has a feature-rich cabin with active noise cancellation, a 10-speaker sound system, an 8-inch infotainment system with Ford’s proprietary SYNC 3 operating system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Besides, the new Ford Endeavour features a panoramic sunroof and an analogue & digital instrument cluster. The new model also gets a passive keyless entry, push-button start and power adjustable co-driver seat. 2019 Ford Endeavour competes with SUVs like Toyota Fortuner (Rs 27.55 lakh) and Mahindra Alturas G4 (Rs 26.95 lakh).