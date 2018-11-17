2019 Ford Endeavour facelift spied undisguised: Will challenge upcoming Mahindra Alturas G4

2019 Ford Endeavour facelift is set to be launched next year and the same has been spotted very recently without any camouflage. Snapped by a Rushlane reader, the upcoming Ford Endeavour facelift can be seen with a revised styling. Take a look at the images and you will notice that the new India bound 2019 Ford Endeavour facelift gets the same treatment as the Everest that is currently on sale in the international markets. The new Endeavour will come with a reworked grille up front and the alloy wheels are also larger in size. Furthermore, the SUV will also feature HID headlamps along with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights).

On the interiors, the upcoming 2019 Ford Endeavour will also see some revisions. The SUV will get a new touchscreen infotainment system with Ford SYNC 3 connectivity along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The current generation Ford Endeavour gets two engine options in India. The company is expected to retire the existing 2.2-litre and 3.2-litre diesel engine options. Instead, the new Endeavour will likely come with a new 2.0-litre diesel engine that does duties on the international spec model. The said engine is expected to be offered in two states of tune. The new engine will not only have a better power output but will be more fuel efficient too. Transmission duties on the new Endeavour are expected to be a six-speed manual along with an automatic.

The new 2019 Ford Endeavour facelift will rub shoulders against the likes of the upcoming Mahindra Alturas G4 and also the Toyota Fortuner in the segment. Price of the new Endeavour is expected to be slightly higher than the current model, courtesy of some new features, changes and engine on offer. More details on the new 2019 Ford Endeavour facelift expected to spill soon, so stay tuned with us for the same.

Image Source: Rushlane