2019 Ford Endeavour aka Everest is here! Ford’s flagship SUV gets bolder and more feature packed

The new 2019 Ford Endeavour aka Everest has been officially revealed and it sure looks a lot more muscular now. The SUV will make its entry to Australia first followed by other international markets. As far as India launch is concerned, we will have to wait a bit longer as the new Ford Endeavour is slated to launch here sometime in later 2019. The new model features a redesigned bumper along with a new chrome grille. New and bigger 20-inch alloy wheels have also been added to the package that makes the SUV look bolder than before. Overall, the design changes aren't radical but lend the SUV with more of the rugged character that many people love to have in a big SUV.

The new 2019 Ford Endeavour aka Everest draws power from an all-new 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline four-cylinder diesel engine that was introduced for the Ford Ranger pick-up truck. The engine is mated to an all-new 10-speed automatic gearbox and is being offered in two options. The lower spec version puts out 180 hp of power along with 420 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the more powerful version is good for a maximum power output of 213 hp along with a peak torque of 500 Nm. An all-wheel-drive system comes optional with the new Ford Endeavour.

Unfortunately, the said engine will not come with the India-spec model and the existing motor only will be updated sometime by 2020 to meet the stricter BS-VI emission norms. That said, the present engines do a good job of moving the Endeavour around in a satisfying manner and with the updates, we expect more refinement and improved fuel-efficiency. Similar to the exteriors, the cabin of the new 2019 Ford Endeavour (Everest) also gets slight revisions and the infotainment system now comes with Ford's SYNC3. Expect the new unit to make its way into the Indian market.

In order to improve the ride quality and in-cabin comfort, the new 2019 Ford Endeavour also gets a revised suspension set up. In terms of safety, the SUV now gains a new feature in the form of autonomous emergency braking that comes with pedestrian detection. Existing safety kit including ABS with EBD, Hill Assist, Hill Descent Control and the Terrain Management Sysyetm will be carried forward into the new model from the present one.

Prices for the new 2019 Ford Endeavour (Everest) have not been revealed as of now and the company says that it is too early to announce the figures. The new 2019 Ford Endeavour will rival against the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq. When launched in India, expect the Endeavour with more features to cost slightly higher than the present models considering the recent run of Ford's competitive pricing.