2019 Ducati Scrambler India launch on 26th April: Updated with cornering ABS as standard

Ducati India is all set to launch the new 2019 Scrambler range of motorcycles in the country on 26th April. Besides mild cosmetic updates, the new Scrambler motorcycles will all come equipped with cornering ABS (anti-lock braking system) from Bosch as standard. The 2019 range includes Ducati Scrambler Icon, Scrambler Full Throttle, Scrambler Cafe Racer, and Scrambler Desert Sled, which are all powered by the same 803cc L-Twin engine that makes 73 bhp and 67 Nm.

In terms of design, the 2019 Ducati Scrambler retains its original appeal but has been updated with new fuel tank panels, new LED headlamps, LED turn indicators, and a new LCD instrument cluster with fuel gauge and gear position indicator.

While the current-generation Ducati Scrambler prices begin at Rs 7.23 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Icon model, expect the new model to be priced about Rs 50,000-60,000 higher, primarily due to the cornering ABS.

Last month, Ducati announced the launch of its ninth dealership in India in the city of Hyderabad. Now, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer has touchpoints in Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai.

The latest dealership by Ducati India is located on the Road No. 12, Banjara Hills of Hyderabad. Ducati’s new dealership in Hyderabad is equipped with 3S facilities - Sales, Service, Spares along with Ducati Approved and will cater to the entire range of Ducati motorcycles comprising of all 31 models across seven different families of motorcycles.

The dealership will also allow customers to select from the complete range of apparel and accessories of both Ducati and Scrambler brands. A Desmo Owners Club is also in works for Hyderabad and once ready, the club will become the 4th DOC in India after Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru.