2019 Discovery Sport Landmark Edition launched in India at Rs 53.77 Lakh : New design and cabin updates!

Jaguar Land Rover India today launched the new 2019 Discovery Sport Landmark Edition at a price tag of Rs 53.77 Lakh (ex-showroom). The new car features an enhanced design appeal along with a few cabin updates. The car comes powered with a 2.0 l Ingenium Diesel engine which churns out 178bhp of maximum power and 430Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an automatic 9-speed transmission delivering power to all wheels. The car is claimed to accelerate from standstill to 100km/hr in 9.9 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 188km/hr.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said, “The introduction of the Landmark Edition for Model Year 2019 Discovery Sport further enhances the Discovery Sport portfolio. This special edition variant introduces remarkable features to the vehicle that fortify its exceptional capability, versatility and spirit of adventure.”

Aldo read: Most exciting upcoming SUVs under Rs 15 lakh in 2019: Mahindra XUV300, new Renault Duster and more

The new 2019 Discovery Sport Landmark Edition is featured in three colours: Narvik Black, Corris Grey and Yulong White, all the cars are crowned with a Carpathian Grey contrast roof. On the inside, the car’s cabin is decorated with Ebony grained leather seats and an Ebony headliner along with dark grey aluminium finishers around the centre stack. It packs a 825W Meridian Surround Sound System which comprises of 16 speakers and a dual channel subwoofer. It also comes with features such as head-up display, 360 surround camera, climate control, park assist and much more. In terms of performance features, it comes with ‘Terrain Response System’ that monitors and changes the vehicle performance according to the terrain.

Land Rover’s overall India product portfolio comprises of luxury SUVs such as Range Rover, Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque, All-New Discovery, Range Rover Velar and Range Rover Sport. And the company operates a very wide network of a total 27 dealerships in Indian cities.

Stay tuned for more updates.