2019 Desert Storm: Aabhishek Mishra clinches title for the fourth time

Defending champion Aabhishek Mishra and co-driver Srikanth Gowda from Team Sparky’s Garage have won Xtreme Category (cross country rally for cars) at Rally Desert Storm 2019 with a cumulative time of 9 hours 21 minutes 45 seconds. With this win, Aabhishek Mishra joined the likes of Suresh Rana and Sunny Sidhu to have successfully defended their Desert Storm Xtreme Title. The Moto Category (cross country rally for motorbikes) at India’s longest motorsport rally was won by Adrian Metge of Team TVS racing with a cumulative time of 6 hours 13 minutes 25 seconds. The Ndure category (Regularity rally or Time-Speed-Distance rally) was won by Ankur Chauhan and co-driver Prakash M with best rankings in all five legs.

Driving a Toyota Fortuner for the first time in a rally, Samrat Yadav and co-driver Kunal Kashyap clinched the second spot in the rally with cumulative timings of 9 hours 41 minutes 34 seconds. He was followed by Lakhpa Tsering and co-driver V Venu Rameshkumar in their Polaris RZR 1000 who finished the rally with cumulative timings of 9 hours 47 minutes 30 seconds. The fourth and fifth spot were claimed by Capt AVS Gill (co-driver Diwakar Kalia) and Sanjay Razdan (co-driver Karan Aukta) with cumulative timings of 10 hours 9 minutes 59 seconds and 10 hours 23 minutes 7 seconds respectively.

Aabhishek Mishra was elated after winning the Xtreme category against what he touts as one of the best drivers’ line-up ever at Desert Storm. In Moto category, TVS Racing frontman Adrian Metge was closely followed by CS Santosh from Hero Motorsport Team Rally with cumulative timings of 6 hours 19 minutes 0 seconds. Despite breathing fire down Metge’s neck in all the stages and besting him in several stages, CS couldn’t get past the time difference between the two that was created after the second day. The third spot in the Moto category was claimed by TVS Racing’s Abdul Wahid Tanveer who clocked a cumulative timings of 6 hours 35 minutes 28 seconds.

In Ndure category, Ankur Chauhan was followed by Capt. Abhilasha Singh (co-driver Aashish Agarwal) and Team Army Adventure Wing’s Aman Katoch (co-driver Siddhartha Nandal) at second and third positions respectively. The Ndure category results are evaluated on the basis of average rank after all five legs. Mishra, Metge and Chauhan alongside other podium finishers, category winners and special award winners, were felicitated at a glittering prize distribution ceremony held at the Jaisalmer Marriott Resorts & Spa, Jaisalmer.