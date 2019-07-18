2019 Datsun Redi-Go launched with new safety features: Driver airbag offered as standard

Datsun India has announced that the Datsun Redi-Go has been updated with new safety features which will be offered as standard equipment. As per the latest government regulations, all vehicles must comply with the norms which mandate all cars to come equipped with a list of basic safety features as standard equipment.

The Datsun Redigo has now been updated for the 2019 model year and features ABS with EBD, Driver Airbag, Rear Parking Assist Sensor, High-Speed Warning and Seat Belt Reminder features as standard. These new safety features will be offered from the base ‘D’ variant all the way up to the ‘S’ variant. Both engine options the 0.8-litre and the 1.0-litre versions along with the 5-speed semi-automatic AMT variant will get the new upgraded safety features as standard equipment.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Director Sales and Commercial, Nissan India said, “At Datsun, we are committed to delight the customer and enhance the customer experience. Our popular model, Datsun Redi-Go now comes with various added safety features as standard which is yet another testimony of our focus to bring in progressive mobility backed by safety, technology, style and convenience.”

The Datsun Redi-Go was updated recently with ABS and EBD being offered as standard. The new update includes rear parking sensors, high-speed warning which alerts the driver every minute once the vehicle speed exceeds 80kmph and then constantly alerts the driver after exceeding 120kmph. The seatbelt reminder is offered for both driver and front passenger while one airbag is offered for the driver only.

2019 Datsun Redi-Go – ex-showroom Prices:

Datsun Redi-Go D 0.8L - Rs 2,79,650

Datsun Redi-Go A EPS 0.8L - Rs 3,33,419

Datsun Redi-Go S 0.8L - Rs 3,62,000

Datsun Redi-Go S 1.0L - Rs 3,90,000

Datsun Redi-Go S Smart Drive Auto - Rs 4,37,065