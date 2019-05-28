2019 Cricket World Cup: Volkswagen Polo, Ameo, Vento Cup Edition launch tomorrow

Volkswagen India has just released a teaser with obscure visuals of a red VW Polo with the message “this season Germany cheers for India”. The message is in regards to Volkswagen is going to introduce new ‘Cup’ edition models of the Polo, Ameo and the Vento as mentioned in the teaser.

Currently, information regarding the updates are sparse, however, some changes have been revealed in the teaser video sent by the manufacturer. The Polo, Ameo and Vento Cup Editions will feature decals on the side, new leather upholstery on the seats with contrast stitching and blue and white piping, the headlamps will get a blackened finish, and the car will sit on new multi-spoke allow wheels. The final touch is a new ‘Cup Edition’ badge on the front quarter panel of the car.

Mechanically, the Polo, Ameo and Vento will most likely remain untouched and will come with the same power and drive train options. Although at the moment, it is unclear which combinations of power and drivetrains will be offered with the Cup Edition models. Volkswagen India will launch the Polo, Ameo and Vento Cup Editions tomorrow along with the price. Only limited numbers of units of each vehicle are expected to be sold through VW dealerships across India.

The ‘Cup’ edition must not be confused with the ‘Cup’ race cars which Volkswagen Motorsport races in their one-make racing series in India. Instead, these Cup Edition models are the German’s way of offering support to the Indian cricket team who will be competing in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup which is being hosted by England and Wales. The six-week tournament will start with an ODI match between the host team England playing against South Africa on May 30, at The Oval and the final is scheduled to be held on July 14 at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

India is scheduled to play its first match of the tournament against South Africa on June 5. After India’s matches against Australia and New Zealand, the most anticipated match on the schedule for India is scheduled for June 16 against Pakistan at Old Trafford.