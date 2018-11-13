2019 Chevrolet Captiva unveiled: Based on India bound MG Motor SUV, what to expect



Chevrolet has just pulled the wraps off the upcoming 2019 Chevrolet Captiva at the Bogota Auto Show in Columbia. The SUV is likely to go on sale in international markets sometime next year and will take on the likes of the Hyundai Santa Fe. The Chevrolet Captiva was on sale in Indian markets till 2016 right before the company halted operations in India. Since then, GM owned Chevrolet Motor shut shop in 2017 and gave way to MG Motors taking over GMs Halol plant. The catch here is that both Chevrolet and MG Motor are currently owned by China-based SAIC Motor, which means that there is likely to be some spillover between their models.

Like in this case, the SAIC owns another Chinese automaker by the name of Baojun. The Baojun 530 SUV is the base for the new Chevrolet Captiva, and the big catch is that India bound MG SUV set to launch in 2019 will also be based around the same Baojun platform. Meaning that this Captiva could actually reveal a lot about what to expect from the MG motor SUV that will launch in India. In terms of styling, the Captiva is an antithesis of its predecessor, its modern and governed by sharp lines and futuristic design cues. The narrow LED headlamps add to the future first look but the thick slat the runs to the fog lamp cluster makes that front look a bit busy. The curvy roofline of the previous Captiva has now made way for a flatter more boxy design. The busy front, however, is a stark contrast with the rear which is pretty simple with rectangular-ish tail-lamps a diffuser and dual exhaust pipes adding to the character.

The new Captiva will be powered by a 146 hp 1.5 litre turbo-petrol motor, from the Baojun SUV. The Captiva will debut with either a 6-speed manual or a DCT Automatic. However, a 1.8 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is also expected to debut for some markets. We expect that MG’s SUV might get the 1.5-litre motor once launched in India.