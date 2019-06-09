2019 Canadian GP: Sebastian Vettel grabs his first pole position of the season for Ferrari

It was Scuderia Ferraris' Sebastian Vettel who grabbed the pole position during the qualifying session of the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix. He clocked a time of 1 min 2.40 seconds which was two-tenths faster than Lewis Hamilton who grabbed the second sport on the front row alongside him. Charles Leclerc clocked a time of 1 min 10.920 seconds and hence he was able to secure the third spot on the starting grid. Alongside him, in the fourth sport was Renault's Daniel Ricciardo with a time of 1 min 11.071 seconds. Red Bull's Pierre Gasly was in the fifth spot with a time of 1 min 11.071 seconds.

Valtteri Bottas, who is in the 6th sport for today's race at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve clocking a time of 1 min 11.101 seconds had a small incident in Q3 when he spun his Mercedes around, missing the walls by inches during first push lap. Following him was Renault's Niko Hulkenberg in the 7th spot with a time of 1 min 11.324 seconds The Mclaren duo, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz grabbed the 8th and the 9th spot on the grid by clocking 1 min 11.863 seconds and 1 min 13.981 seconds. However, Carlos will be dropping on to the 12 spot due to a three-place grid penalty that he received for impending Alexander Albon of the Torro Rosso.

Kevin Magnussen clocked a time of 1 min 11.786 seconds. He had a massive encounter with the 'Wall of Champions', hitting it with his right-rear-tyre which send his car across the track and into the pit wall with the car finally coming to a halt as it bounced back to the other side of the track. Though this incident happened during the second qualifying session and hampered others, Kevin was able to secure the tenth spot on the grid which now will be converted to 9th due to Sainz's penalty.

Max Verstappen, Daniil Kvyat, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alexander Albon and Romain Grosjean are in the 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th position respectively. Out of these, Max and Daniil will be moving up a place, once again, because of the three-place grid penalty that Sainz received. Sergio Perez, Kimi Räikkönen, Lance Stroll, George Russell and Robert Kubica make up the final 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th and the 20th spot on the grid.