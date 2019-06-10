2019 Canadian GP: Hamilton wins again as Vettel, Ferrari slapped with a harsh penalty

It was Lewis Hamilton who once again saw himself standing on the top step of the podium at the end of the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix. Sebastian Vettel, who led the race from the start, was denied his maiden victory of the season due to a 5 second time penalty. Vettel, who started from pole, made a mistake under pressure from Hamilton on lap 48, going off the track and when joining, squeezed Mercedes driver between his car and the wall. Though the Ferrari driver finished in the lead, he was demoted to the second place due to the time penalty.

Charles Leclerc, who started third on the grid, was able to hold his ground and hence made it to the final step on the podium. Valtteri Bottas came home fourth followed by Max Verstappen in the fifth spot who had to do a 49-lap stint on the hard tyres as he was not able to make it to Q3. Trailing behind him on the 6th and the 7th spot were the two Renaults of Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg in what is the best result of the works team this season. Red Bull's Pierre Gasly came home 8th ahead of Lance Stroll in the 9th place who started 17th on the grid. Rounding up the top-10 was Torro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat.

Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez, Antonio Giovinazzi, Romain Grosjean, Kimi Räikkönen, George Russell, Kevin Magnussen and Robert Kubica made up the 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th spot. McLaren's Lando Norris and Torro Rosso's Alexander Albon were the two DNF.

After the race, Lewis Hamilton said that this is not how he wanted to win the race but further added that things like this can happen in Motor Racing. Sebastian Vettel, on the other hand, was clearly gutted by the Stewards decision of giving him a time penalty.