2019 BMW X7 sold out in India within just three months: Here’s how you can still buy it

After its launch in India in July this year, the all-new 2019 BMW X7 has now been sold out. However, the company is still accepting the bookings for its flagship SUV for India and is promising deliveries by January 2020. Underpinning the new 2019 BMW X7 is the CLAR platform and the SUV or the SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle), as the company calls it, gets power from a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder diesel engine that is good for producing 260hp of power and 620Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder, twin-turbo petrol engine develops 335hp of power along with 450Nm of torque. Both these engines come mated to an eight-speed steptronic gearbox.

In terms of features, the new X7 is loaded to the brim as it gets bits like wireless charging, gesture control, ambient lighting and in-built perfume, powered and ventilated seats, massage seats, four-zone climate control, rear touchscreens, self-leveling adaptive suspension and more. Prices for the new BMW X7 in India start at Rs 98.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Commenting on the overwhelming response for the BMW X7, Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said that the first-ever BMW X7 is a statement of the new, driven and highly successful India. When the company launched the X7 here, it knew that it has a best-in-class product that will clearly establish itself as a leader in the segment. He added that the BMW X7 received phenomenal response from all over India and has been completely booked within three months of launch. Mr Singh said that the overwhelming success of the X7 is also a proof that there is always a demand for the highest standards of quality and products in India that live up to these standards will be successful, irrespective of the market situation. He says that for BMW, X7 is only just the beginning as BMW India has the freshest portfolio in the luxury car segment and all the company's latest launches are generating tremendous demand.

