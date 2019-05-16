2019 BMW X5 launched in India: Here is what the flagship Bimmer packs in

BMW has today launched the latest generation of the X5 SUV in India. The 2019 X5 arrives in our country with a starting price of Rs 72.90 lakh for the xDrive30d Sport variant. While the xDrive30d xLine has been priced at Rs 82.4 lakh. The top-spec xDrive40i M Sport has been priced at Rs lakh 82.4 (ex-showroom). The X5 is going to be BMW's flagship SUV in India until the X7 arrives within the next couple of months. It is based on the carmaker's new Cluster Architecture or CLAR. This is the same underpinning on which other BMWs such as the 5 Series, 7 Series and X3 are based on. The new version of this SUV packs in a host of updates.

On the outside, the new X5 retains its sporty characteristics. However, the design has been evolved in sync with the generation update. The SUV is larger than its previous generation iteration. BMW's signature kidney grille has been enlarged. In addition to this, the headlamps now feature 'X' elements. Furthermore, the tail-lamps of this 2019 version are wider than before. The front bumper of the new BMW X5 has been tweaked with larger vents and LED fog lamps.

BMW says that the new X5 offers more space inside the cabin. The interiors have been designed in such a way that they offer a sporty ambience. The layout is in sync with what we have seen in the recent launches from the brand. The new BMW X5 retains the X series interior appeal with a digital instrument cluster called BMW Live Cockpit Professional display and a floating infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also features voice command, gesture control and a customisable display.

The cabin is covered in leather upholstery. Other features include four-zone climate control, wireless charging, screens for rear seat passengers, ambient lighting and the gear-selector lever has been revised. The X5 comes with a number of high-end features and creature comforts. These include parking assistant with the surround view camera, reversing assistant which keep the record of 50m of where the car has driven.

The petrol engine in the 2019 BMW X5 is a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine. This unit is capable of churning out 335 BHP along with 450 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine is also an in-line six-cylinder turbocharged unit. The same is capable of producing 261 BHP of power along with 620 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are paired to an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. Both the petrol and the diesel derivatives get four-wheel drive as standard.

During the launch of the fourth-generation BMW X5, Dr Hans-Christian Baertels, President, BMW Group India said that the X series of the cars has been highly instrumental in BMW’s success in India. He went on to confirm that the BMW X7 will soon be launched in India. The launch was marked by the presence of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar who has driven the new X5. The most striking feature of the X5, according to Sachin, is the new bolder kidney grille and the smart reverse parking feature.