2019 BMW 7 Series launched in India: The S-Class competitor is now even more luxurious

BMW has rolled out its new 7 Series in India. The BMW 7 Series prices start at Rs 1.22 crore, ex-showroom. Bookings have started while deliveries are expected to begin in a month's time. The 7 Series is locally manufactured at BMW's Chennai plant. This isn't an all-new car but a facelift of the existing 7 Series. However, look at it and you will realise that things aren't just skin deep. This version is thoroughly re-worked and can pass off as an all-new car instead.

For starters, the grille is huge and larger by as much as 40 per cent. It has become more 'in your face'. The DRLs seem inspired by the 3 Series and have a prominent shape too. BMW is using laser-tech headlamps in the 7 Series now as standard. There are also larger air intakes as well as new bumpers. The bumper extensions have chrome on them now. The 19-inch alloys too are new and have a different design. A new LED taillight, as well a connector and quad exhausts round up the changes.

Like all modern BMWs, even the 7 Series gets a fully-digital instrument cluster as well as a 10.25-inch control display at the centre. These provide with all the necessary information at a glance. The pre-facelift 7 Series had touchscreen infotainment and that continues. It is regulated by Apple CarPlay. The front seats are electrically adjustable as well as memory functions. BMW has ensured that the chauffeur-driven (most 7 Series owners like the backseat) have a more relaxed experience. For this, they have got individual touchscreen tablets that will take care of their infotainment needs as well as the massage function.

BMW is offering a six-cylinder diesel engine on the all-new 7-Series in India. The 3.0-litre unit is capable of churning out 265 hp of power along with 620 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. The all-new BMW 7 Series, in its diesel spec, will be available in India in a total of three variant. These are namely 730Ld DPE, 730 Ld DPE Signature and 730 Ld MSport. Prices of these are Rs 1.22 crore, Rs 1.31 crore and Rs 1.34 crore respectively.

In addition to the diesel, the 7 Series also gets a petrol-hybrid derivative. This unit is an in-line six-cylinder engine which is paired to an electric motor. The combined power output of this set-up stands at 384 hp along with 600 Nm of peak torque. This engine is also mated to a six-speed automatic Steptronic transmission. The petrol-hybrid derivative comes in a single variant i.e. the 745Le xDrive. It is priced at Rs 1.65 crore. Furthermore, there is a standard petrol derivative i.e. the 740Li DPE Signature, on offer as well which gets a 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder petrol engine capable of churning out 340 hp of power. The same is priced at Rs 1.34 crore.

The BMW 7 Series also comes with a range-topping M760Li xDrive variant. It comes with a 6.6-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 engine capable of churning out 609 hp along with 850 Nm of peak torque. It is paired to the same 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. Prices of the same stand at Rs 2.42 crore.

The 7 Series is available only in the long-wheelbase form and goes up against the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi A8L and the Jaguar XJL.