2019 BMW 7-Series and all-new X7 to launch in India on 25th July

BMW India is all set to launch the new 2019 7-Series and the all-new X7 in India on 25th July. The new 7-Series has undergone a significant upgrade in terms of design and as seems to be a tradition with BMW, it’ll come with a kidney grille much larger than the previous model. It’ll also get a new engine option. Besides its flagship luxury saloon, BMW will also launch it’s first-ever seven-seat vehicle - the all-new X7. It’ll get four engine options - two petrol and two diesel units. BMW is also expected to introduce a plug-in hybrid version of the X7 and the 7-Series at a later stage. The new 7-Series and the X7 share the same CLAR platform.

On the new 2019 BMW 7-Series, the new grille is 40 percent larger than the one on the outgoing model. The front bumper has also been revised in order to give a fresher look. Moreover, the new 7-series get sleek headlamps and the same treatment continues for the tail lamps as well. At the rear, there is an LED strip that runs across the width of the boot lid and light up in sync with the Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). The new BMW 7-series will come in standard and long wheelbase versions and the length of the two has been extended by 22mm.

Engine options include a new 6.6-litre V12 that makes 592 bhp and 850 Nm - this will be available in the top-of-the-line M760 trim. Furthermore, the 4.4-litre V8 engine now develops 516 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. Diesel options include a 3.0-litre inline six cylinder engine with different power figures as per turbocharger configurations. The 730d and 730Ld with a single turbocharger develop respective power and torque outputs of 264 bhp and 620 Nm. On the other hand, the twin turbocharger helps in achieving an increased output of 320 bhp and 679 Nm. The most powerful diesel variants are the 750d xDrive and the long wheelbase 750Ld xDrive in which the quad turbocharger set up develops respective outputs of 398 bhp and 759 Nm.

The new BMW X7 will be the company’s first ever seven-seater SUV that has a generous wheelbase of 3105mm, suggesting a roomier cabin. The front end of the SUV gets BMW’s signature kidney grille which is now much broader and wider. Moreover, it gets large air intakes on a bold looking muscularly designed bumper.

The new X7 will lock horns with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS and Land Rover Discovery in the premium SUV segment. Expect the prices to start at around Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom).