2019 BMW 3-series teased again: Audi A4 rival to get roomier & lighter

The new BMW 3-series is set to arrive very soon and the German automaker has started dropping teasers of the same to build the hype. The company has recently released a teaser video of the new generation 3-series and the footage is all about its manufacturing process and has been shot inside the factory. The video is shot cleverly and not much details and changes of the upcoming BMW 3-series are visible. Earlier, a new teaser image of the 2019 BMW 3-series was leaked that showed the car under the wraps. The elements that were visible though were the wider kidney grille and the new LED headlamps. The front and rear bumpers of the car are also expected to be revised in order to give a fresher look.

The new BMW 3-series is based on the company's new CLAR platform that not only makes it roomier but also helps in shedding a significant weight of 55 kg. The dimensions of the car are also expected to be generous and hence, you can expect a wider and longer 3-series in its 7th generation avatar.

Watch the 2019 BMW 3-series teaser video here:

The new BMW 3-series will get power from the company's most powerful four-cylinder engine ever put on a BMW production model. A plug-in hybrid version of the car will also be introduced but at a later stage. All engines will come mated to an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission system.

The new 2019 BMW 3-series will make its global debut at the Paris Motor Show that is scheduled next month. As far as India launch is concerned, the 2019 BMW 3-series is expected to land here sometime next year at a slightly higher price than the existing model. The new 3-series will lock horns with the likes of the Audi A4, Jaguar XE and the newly launched Mercedes-Benz C-Class in India. More info on the new 3-series expected to be unwrapped soon, so stay tuned with us!