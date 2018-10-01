2019 BMW 3-Series images leak: Unveil at Paris Motor Show this week

All-new 2019 BMW 3-Series is due for an official unveiling at the Paris Motor Show this month. Before we could get a proper gander upon the new saloon, the upcoming BMW 3-Series has appeared on the brand's online configurator. The new 3-Series, which will take on the Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, has seriously been when it comes to design and styling. It gets a bigger grille, sharper headlamps and a new double crease is also seen on the sides. At the rear, the darkened tail lamps are slimmer and it gets aggressive sculpting on the boot lid as well. Even with these changes, however, the new 3-Series is instantly recognisable as BMW's entry-level saloon.

The images also reveal the interior of the 2019 BMW 3-Series, which is marked by the new digital dashboard which looks like it is the same as the new BMW X5 SUV. Hence, it gets 10.2-inch digital dials and a touchscreen infotainment display with the latest iDrive 7.0 system

The new BMW 3-Series will be underpinned by the company's CLAR architecture, which also serves as the base for the 5-Series and X3 SUV. This means that it can be mounted with BMW's new generation powertrains. The most significant of these is the fully electric version, which will be called i4. The i4 is based on a concept unveiled during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show called Vision Dynamics and is said to have a range of 696 km.

The new BMW 3 Series is expected to launch in India in 2019. Under the bonnet, it will get options of petrol or diesel engines paired with an automatic gearbox. The car is the images appears to be the M version, so expect the standard version to be more subtle with smaller wheels and less of an aggressive stance.