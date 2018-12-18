2019 Bajaj V15 launched: More power, same INS Vikrant pride but V12 discontinued

Bajaj is in the process of updating its entire line up of motorcycles. While some have gotten added safety, the likes of the Pulsar range have gotten some additional design queues as well. Now Bajaj has launched the 2019 edition of the V15 for the Indian market. Despite being more of a refresh than an upgrade the V15 -- which uses steel from the Vikrant Battleship -- gets additional styling cues and a minor boost to power as well.

The Bajaj V15 is still powered by the 149.5 cc motor that underpinned the outgoing model, but the MY19 edition gets a small boost in power and torque figures making 13 hp at 8,000 rpm and 13 Nm of torque that kicks in as low as 6,000 rpm. What it works out to is a boost in power of about 1 hp and about .3 additional Nm of torque over the older engine which made 12hp at 7,500rpm and 12.7Nm at 5,500rpm. While this minor bump is not likely to make a major difference to the performance output, it may just be a result of Bajaj working to better the refinement and ensure more seamless power delivery. Another minor change is in the gearshift pattern which used to have the very outdated all-up shift pattern. The new bike gets the more standardised, one-down-four-up pattern.

Cosmetically speaking, the MY19 Bajaj V15 gets a refresh with new graphics that are slightly larger in size than the ones on the older bike. A minor change in pattern on the fuel tank and quarter panels will be apparent to the eagle-eyed Bajaj V15 enthusiast but realistically speaking its a blink and miss change. It's probably more of an aesthetic change. Interestingly, all of this and the V15 still holds its place in terms of price. Bajaj’s premium commuter is unlike much else in the market and really does have the promised road presence, with updated safety norms now around the corner, expect this one to soon get an ABS addition, which is also likely to bump the price by around Rs 5,000.

Bajaj dealerships have reported that they have stopped receiving stocks of the V12 and that there was a slump in sales as well. The V12 has found it slightly difficult to find takers in the 125cc commuter segment. However, there is a possibility that the V12 is brought back in the come months.

Here are the prices of 2019 Bajaj V15

Ex-Showroom-Rs 67,100

On-road-Rs 83,900