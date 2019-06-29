2019 Austrian GP: Leclerc takes pole for Ferrari as Mercedes struggle: Vettel retires from Q3

Charles Leclerc has set the fastest lap time in the final session of qualifying to put his Ferrari on pole for the 2019 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring. Leclerc set a blistering time of 1:03.003 that put him on pole to put a Ferrari on the front row in Austria since 2003.

Hamilton’s fastest time was two tenths slower than Leclerc’s pace and qualified second. However, Hamilton is under investigation for impeding the Alfa Romeo of Kimi Raikkonen in an earlier session. Should the stewards deem necessary, Hamilton might see a grid drop with a penalty that could allow the Red Bull of Max Verstappen to climb up a stop.

On their home race, Red Bull had Max Verstappen to thank for with the Dutchman setting the third fastest time of the session. Verstappen is said to start third with Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes alongside him in fourth.

The Ferrari garage in the final session of qualifying saw immense drama as Sebastian Vettel’s car was being frantically worked on by the engineers. Eventually, Vettel was forced to retire from qualifying with a mechanical problem and failing to set a time, he will now start the race from 10th

Kevin Magnussen put his Hass on fifth. However, he will be taking a penalty that will drop him down a few places allowing Lando Norris to move up after he qualified sixth for McLaren. Alfa Romeo had their best qualifying yet as both Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi made it through to Q3. Raikkonen qualified seventh with Giovinazzi in eighth. The second Red Bull of Piere Gasly has a miserable Q3 session and only qualified 9th. He will start ahead of Vettel’s Ferrari after the German failed to set a time in Q3.

As Romain Grosjean missed out his chance at Q3 for Hass, it was a disappointing qualifying session for Renault as both cars were eliminated in Q2. Hulkenberg qualified 12th behind Grosjean, with Alex Albon in the Torro Rosso in 13th and Daniel Ricciardo in the second Renault in 14th. Carlos Sainz qualified 15th for McLaren. Hulkenberg, Sainz, Albon and even Magnussen will be taking penalties for exceeding power unit allocations which will allow other drives to move up on the grid

Sergio Perez qualified 16th with team-mate Lance Stroll behind him in 17th. On his last run, Danil Kvyat could only manage 18th after he caught traffic which forced him to go wide in his Torro Rosso on the penultimate corner in order to avoid contact with the Williams of George Russell who qualified behind him in 19th with second Williams of Robert Kubica in 20th as these were the five drivers eliminated in Q1.