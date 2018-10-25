2019 Audi R8 unveiled: Sharper, angrier, bolder and a more powerful V10!

The new 2019 Audi R8 has been unveiled and by all means, it is now one serious looking sports car. With an addition of several sharper lines and edges up front and on the rear, the new R8 pretty much has a new personality with aggression in the spotlight. There were talks of the V10 engine being replaced with a boosted V6, but that plan didn't pan out and Audi went for making the V10 more powerful.

Even the base version of the new 2018 R8 will be capable of 0-100 km/h sprint time of just 3.5 seconds. The base version Audi R8 has had a 30-hp boost in power and 9 additional horses for the V10 Performance Quattro (the new name for the V10 Plus), which will do 0-100 in 3 seconds.

The new R8 is powered by the same naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 with power that is up from 533 bhp - at 562 bhp, the same as a McLaren 570S. The R8 Spyder will only be a tenth slower than the standard version. The hardtop R8 and convertible top out at 328 km/h and 324 km/h respectively, but even the ‘non-Performance’ standard R8s today max out at 320 km/h.

While the exterior of the Audi R8 has been completely overhauled, the insides are considerably less different. It is, in fact, carried forward from the last R8 with some colour changes. The new R8 is slated to go on sale in Europe first in the early months of next year.

Audi says that there have been some tweaks to the optional ‘dynamic’ steering which varies the amount of lock you need as the speed increases. The German car manufacturer has also retuned the Drive Select modes, which are Comfort, Auto and Dynamic modes, along with the R8 Performance’s dry, wet and snow settings.