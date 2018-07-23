2019 Audi Q3 teased officially: Striking looking Volvo XC40 rival gets Q8 inspired design

German automaker Audi has been testing its new generation Q3 for quite some time now. The company had announced last November that it will roll out a new model every three weeks in 2018 and it has stayed true to its promise so far. Ahead of the July 25 world debut, Audi has finally given a glimpse of how the next iteration of the SUV will look like in a teaser video. One of the most prominent changes in the new Audi Q3 is the design as the SUV takes styling lessons from the company's flagship Q8 that was revealed a few weeks back. The teaser video confirms that the new generation Audi Q3 will get a heavily revised fascia that will be significantly different from the company's present-day Q family of SUVs. There will be a new grille and the design of the LED headlamps has also changed significantly.

Watch the 2019 Audi Q3 teaser video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new Audi Q3 will get power from a 1.5-litre TSI petrol and a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine options that will be offered in multiple states of tune. A more performance-oriented Audi SQ3 will be launched at a later stage, while a plug-in hybrid model with a pure electric range of 50 km is also on cards. As far as the cabin is concerned, the details are scarce at the moment but the interiors will most likely get a more premium and luxurious treatment than before. 2019 Audi Q3 is based on the new MQB platform that helps it shed a decent amount of weight. This should help efficiency and performance at the same time.

2019 Audi Q3 should go on sale by the end of this year in the international markets. As far as India launch is concerned, the revamped baby Q3 might land here sometime next year. The prices will be significantly higher than the current model, courtesy of the new design and additional features on offer. The new Audi Q3 will share the battlefield with the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and also the Volvo XC40 that has been launched in India recently.

Do you like the design of the new Audi Q3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.