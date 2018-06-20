2019 Audi A1 Sportback unveiled: Mercedes-Benz A-Class gets a sporty new rival

Audi A1 has primarily been a Europe centric car and is likely to remain that way, allowing the A-Class to continue it’s unrivalled reign in the premium luxury hatch segment in India. The new generation 2019 Audi A1 is bigger and looks a lot sharper without entirely losing the footprint that defined it.

The second generation of the Audi A1 -- the smallest Audi on sale -- has just broken cover, and it gets a whole more tech, more interior space and perhaps most importantly has ditched the previously bland design for a more aggressive look. Although that being said, Audi are yet to confirm whether the A1 will fit their stable in India, but after getting eyes on the new Audi hatch we really wish they would!

Speaking of the new A1’s visual queues the track has been made wider while the overhangs make the A1 look longer than it lets on. In the front, the wide low-placed single frame grille with frameless inlets allow for a sharper look on the new A1 Sportback.

The A1 furthers it’s intent with a homage to the Rally Sport Quattros of the past with three flat slits below the edge of the hood. Another interesting addition is the wide lat sloping C-pillar gives the new A1 Sportback a sportier stance, matched with a sloping roofline that has been kept sleek to further the look. As is expected from an Audi in 2019, the A1 get LED lamps all the way around, with an added tint to keep it looking cool. The Audi A1 Sportback comes with choice of a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit, TFSI engine and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TFSI motor. The engines churn out max power of 92bhp and 195bhp respectively. Audi offers a 7-Speed manual transmission or a 7-Speed S-Tronic dual-clutch transmission for each of these motors.