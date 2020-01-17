2020 Formula E: Mahindra Racing’s D’Ambrosio eyes third Super Pole at Santiago E-Prix tomorrow

The third round of the 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship is set to take place tomorrow at Santiago, Chile, and Mahindra Racing is eying a third Super Pole of the season. Belgian driver Jerome d'Ambrosio who has secured two Super Poles will be in #64 'The Godfather' - one of the two M6Electro race cars - for his season six campaign. His teammate German driver Pascal Wehrlein, who finished on the podium in second position at his first Santiago E-Prix last season, will once again be at the wheel of the #94 ‘Electro McQueen’. The Santiago E-Prix takes place at Parque O’Higgins on Saturday, 18 January 2020 at 16.04 hrs local time.

The last race of the season saw BMW i Andretti Motorsport's Alex Sims secure two poles in a row on day two of 2019 Diriyah E-Prix and his first win in the ABB FIA Formula Championship. His teammate Max Guenther finished second and Audi's Lucas di Grassi in third.

"We’ve seen in previous years the impact high track temperatures can have on the race so the challenge this weekend will be managing both tyre and battery temperatures. We saw the new season six energy regulations come into play at the opening race and, if we have a safety car or full course yellow period this round, then the race could be another interesting one,” Gill said.

D'Ambrosio says that "last year, tyres were a big problem and we had a lot of degradation with the rising track temperatures, but we have tools in place to try to manage this better. I like the new energy reduction regulations, but I think there’s a high chance that this will be a temperature race instead of an energy one.”

“Aside from adapting your driving style and taking care not slide, there’s not a lot you can do, but we have prepared as much as possible for the Chilean heat. With the new energy reduction regulations, the strategy and energy management are more important than ever before,” Wehrlien said.

Watch Mahindra Racing's rap anthem with Brodha V below:

One year after the squad recorded ‘Formula E Goes Bollywood’ in Santiago – the third movie in the ‘Bollywood’ franchise, which won the team the 2018/19 Formula E Social Media Award – Mahindra Racing returns with a new musical movement. The team has collaborated with Indian rap artist Brodha V to produce its passioneering rap anthem, which focuses on the team’s journey in Formula E and highlights the DNA of the all-electric racing series. Team principal Dilbagh Gill, d'Ambrosio, and Wehrlien, as well as the M6Electro, feature in the video with Brodha V.