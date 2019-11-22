2019/20 Formula E: Envision Virgin claims first win of season, Mahindra Racing’s D’Ambrosio gains points

Envision Virgin Racing's Sam Bird has clinched the first win of the Formula E 2019/20 season, followed by TAG Heuer Porsche's Andre Lotterer and Mercedes-Benz EQ's Stoffel Vandoorne in third in their debut races in the championship. In the spectacular season opener in Saudi Arabia, Mahindra Racing Jerome D'Ambrosio finished at P9 gaining two points, while Pascal Wehrlien came in on the 12th position.

Just five minutes into the race, disaster struck for Nissan e.dams' Sebastien Buemi who stopped on track while the grid passed by. Unable to restart his car, the Swiss driver retired from the race. After a number of attempts from Bird to pass Rokit Venturi Racing's Edoardo Mortara and move towards a podium finish, the Brit passed the Swiss driver with 30 minutes left on the clock.

Moving up from 16, Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler's Daniel Abt passed NIO 333's Oliver Turvey in a bid to improve the German manufacturer's start to the season. Moments later, Mahindra Racing's Pascal Wehrlein (in 12th) clocked the fastest lap.

Still locked into 11th, reigning champion and DS Techeetah driver Jean-Eric Vergne showed no sign of making his way into the points. With two titles to his name, the pressure is on for the Frenchman as he looks to clinch a third at the end of the 2019/20 season.

With 17 minutes left of the race, reigning champ Vergne retired, returning to the pits with damage to the front wheel of his car. Coming off the start/finish straight, a patient Vandoorne made his move on race leader Sims, taking the lead through Turn 18 and 19. At the same time, Bird attacked, passing Sims to move into second. Dropping back further still, Lotterer moved into third, knocking Sims off a potential podium finish.

Not content with a second-place finish, Bird attacked Vandoorne with ten minutes remaining. Taking the lead in his Audi-powered car, the Brit handed it to new entrants Mercedes and Porsche as Lotterer remained in third. Coming into Turn 5, Audi's Daniel Abt failed to stop his car after a collision with Antonio Felix da Costa (BMW) and was left stranded after colliding with the wall.

With only three minutes left, the BMW i8 Safety Car was deployed while the German's car was collected until the race restarted with just over a minute to go. Bird, maintaining his lead, held out to collect the first win of the season after a spectacular race from the Envision Virgin Racing driver. Next race happens tomorrow, watch this space for race results.