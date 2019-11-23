2019/20 Formula E Diriyah E-Prix: Sims bags first win in Saudi, BMW take P1 & P2 on podium

BMW i Andretti Motorsport's Alex Sims has secured two poles in a row on day two of 2019 Diriyah E-Prix and his first win in the ABB FIA Formula Championship. His teammate Max Guenther finished second and Audi's di Grassi in third. Sims pulled away in the lead with Nissan e.dams' Sebastian Buemi in second and Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler's Lucas di Grassi in third. The Brit kept his lead while DS Techeetah's Antonio Felix da Costa was on the attack. da Costa was moved to fourth after Mahindra Racing's Jerome d'Ambrosio retired from the race due to technical difficulties.

Eager to make the podium, da Costa attacked Buemi nudging the back of his car while sending him spinning into oncoming cars. The Nissan driver rejoined the pack in the 15th but came under investigation by the FIA.

Sam Bird was tapped by Panasonic Jaguar Racing's Mitch Evans at Turn 4 with over 30 minutes left on the clock, before being tapped again going through Turn 5 by Mahindra Racing's Pascal Wehrlein who finished at P17. The British driver - who clinched the win in the first race only a day before - met with the wall which put him out of the race.

With eight minutes left on the clock, Sims maintained his lead while, further down the pack, Jaguar's Evans was handed a 10-second drive-through penalty for the collision with Bird.

di Grassi in third lost a position but then before blasted back past Mercedes-Benz EQ's Stoffel Vandoorne courtesy Attack Mode's 35kW of extra power. Not taking the Attack Mode, Sims' teammate Max Guenther slipped into second as the two BMW's led the way with only minutes left on the clock.

Stretching the lead to over three seconds with five minutes left on the clock, Guenther defended hard against di Grassi, holding the Attack Mode-enabled Brazilian at bay. With the added power, the Audi driver set the fastest lap on the attack against the German. The next race weekend in the Formula E calendar is on 18 January at Santiago.