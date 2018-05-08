2018 Volvo XC40 India launch in June 2018: Volvo’s youngest SUV to rival BMW X1, Mercedes GLA

Swedish automaker, Volvo Cars India will launch its youngest SUV Volvo XC60 in India in June 2018. Volvo XC40 SUV sits below the new-gen Volvo XC60 that was launched in 2018. It follows the company's new design language and gets most of its styling cues from the XC60 and XC90 SUVs. During the global launch of this SUV Håkan Samuelsson, President and CEO, Volvo Cars had said, "The XC40 is our first entry in the small SUV segment, broadening the appeal of the Volvo brand and moving it in a new direction."

The new Volvo XC60 is based on a completely new platform than its elder siblings. Volvo XC40 is built on Volvo's new Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform which it shares with Chinese automaker Geely. The future 40 series of cars from Volvo will underpin the same CMA platform. The XC60 and XC90 SUVs are based on Volvo's Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform. The new platform will ensure that the Volvo XC60 gets a host of features from its elder siblings. Safety features on the SUV will include cross-traffic alert, auto-brakes, a 360-degree camera and will include a semi-autonomous pilot assist system as well. Volvo XC40 will be a 5-seater SUV with interiors and exteriors following Volvo's current design philosophy.

Expect a premium cabin with a neatly designed dashboard. The dash features a vertical touchscreen infotainment system that supports navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Three-spoke multi-functional steering wheel, comfortable upholstery wrapped in leather will appeal the Indian buyer.

Volvo XC40 SUV will be available with a D4 diesel engine in India and we expect the T5 petrol variant to join in soon. Globally the XC40 will also get the Drive-E powertrain. Further powertrain options, including a hybridised as well as a pure electric version, will be added later and India launch of these variants will depend on many factors including development of infrastructure. Volvo XC40 will also be the first Volvo model to be available with Volvo Cars’ new 3-cylinder engine.

With the launch of Volvo XC40 in India, the company for the first time in India will have three global SUVs in its product line-up. We expect the company to begin the local assembly of the SUV very soon. The XC40 will take on the likes of BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3.