2018 Volkswagen WRX Polo R: Meet SMASH, a Polo that is faster than a F1 car!



Don’t let it’s Polo like dimensions fool you, the Volkswagen Supercar is as much Polo as Dr. Jekyl and Mr.Hyde were essentially the same person. Where your average Joe Polo is a mild-mannered and even the sort of think you wouldn’t mind having at your office party, the later is manic presumably ear shattering tyre eating maniac that could potentially SMASH everything at your swarey. SMASH for those of you who haven’t guess it yet, is what VW motorsport is calling there RallyCross competitor, officially known as Volkswagen Polo R Supercar and is the company’s 2018 world rallycross contender. A car that aims to defend Johan Kristoffersson’s 2017 WRX drivers’ title.

“Our goal is to provide Johan and Petter [Solberg, Johan’s team mate] with a good car,” explains VW motorsport boss Sven Smeets. It looks good, so that’s a start.

Under it’s paper light skin, the Polo R has a 2.0 litre turbo-charged motor that makes 562 hp and then sends them unfiltered to all four wheels, which means that it can go from 0-100 in 1.9s, that’s faster than Formula one car. Gulp. Changes to the Polo are according to VW very “apparent” , a wider front that was redesigned for more emphasis on aerodynamics so as to allow for an increased focus on engine cooling forcing a redesign.Volkswagen say the new Polo R is efficient -- which is a bit strange considering the variety of available adjectives, The new rear wing also creates lots of lovely downforce and allows for more set-up options.The new WRX season kicks off on 14 April in Barcelona.