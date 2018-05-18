2018 Toyota Yaris Variants and Features explained: A complete variant wise price guide!

Toyota’s new Yaris sedan is finally here, and while the prices have already been out for over a month, following the official launch Toyota will begin delivery with a 1000 Yaris’ being delivered on day one. Priced between Rs 8.75 lakh to Rs 14.07 lakh, the Yaris comes with only one 1.5-litre petrol engine on offer and in manual and automatic option. The Yaris is all set to be launched in four major variants, J, G, V and VX. All of which have been further sub-segmented into another 8 sub-trims divided in terms of engines and transmission options. The Yaris has its work cut out for it, going up against four weathered veterans of the segment, the Honda City, the new Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. All of this can be confusing, which is why in the course of this story we give you a detailed look of what each variant will offer and what it will cost you. If your planning to buy a Yaris consider this your ready reckoner.

Toyota Yaris J-Variant

Even on the base J trim, the Toyota Yaris gets some top-shelf features like projector headlamps, body coloured ORVMs and door handles and a shark fin antenna as standard. Although the J variant of the Yaris will miss out on alloy rims, getting 15-inch steel wheels with wheel cover instead the J trim also get disc brakes only on the front with drum discs in the back set of wheels.

On the inside, the cabin is wrapped in a dual tone black and beige theme, with what Toyota is calling a waterfall design centre console. The base model on the Yaris misses out on the touchscreen infotainment system in favour of standard Audio System with CD, MP3, AM / FM player along with USB, Aux-in, Bluetooth connectivity. Other features on offer in the Yaris J trim are four speakers, a Multi-Information Display (MID) + Eco Indicator, fabric interior, a cooled glovebox, and cabin lights. On the equipment front, even the base model of the Yaris comes with features like - height adjustable driver's seat, 60:40 rear split seats, keyless entry, tilt adjustable steering wheel, electrically adjustable outside rear-view mirrors, all 4 power windows, power steering, and a rear armrest with cup holders.

In terms of safety, the Yaris is the first car in the segment to offer 7 airbags (2 front + 2 curtains + 2 sides + 1 driver knee airbag) as standard across the model range. ABS with EBD and brake assist, central locking and engine immobiliser. Toyota offers the 7-step Super CVT-i automatic transmission as an optional on all models, aside from the 6-speed manual which comes as standard trim.

Variant Manual CVT-Automatic

Toyota Yaris J Rs 8.75 lakh Rs 9.95 lakh

Toyota Yaris G

Strangely, the G variant which sits right above the base J variant gets all of one extra feature in terms of design, namely, turn indicator lights integrated into the outside rear view mirror (ORVM). This variant will also get steel rims as a standard feature. On the inside, however, things get a lot plusher. For one the G variant gets the 7-inch LED touchscreen infotainment which also gets gesture controls, a feature first in this segment. he system offers audio playback with USB, Aux-in, Bluetooth connectivity in addition to Weblink, MiracastTM, HDMI, and it even gets a remote control. Furthermore, instead of the regular instrument cluster, all variants from the G and above get a 4.2-inch TFT display along with fully-automatic climate control and rear reading lamp.

Variant Manual CVT-Automatic

Toyota Yaris G Rs 10.56 lakh Rs 11.76 lakh

Toyota Yaris - V

In addition to all frills on the G trim the Toyota Yaris will offer an array of premium features -- LED guide lights with the projector lamps, and rear combination lamps, also with guide lights. The V is also the first variant in the Yaris line up to come with 15-inch alloy rims and all four disc brakes. Inside the cabin, the acoustics are improved thanks to 6 speakers instead of 4 along with other features like - cruise control, and rain sensing wipers. Safety features will include front parking sensors, 4 rear parking sensors, reverse camera, auto headlamps, and follow-me-home headlamps.

Variant Manual CVT-Automatic

Toyota Yaris V Rs 11.70 lakh Rs 12.90 lakh

Toyota Yaris - VX

Finally, the range-topping VX edition will get LED daytime running lamps, and chrome door handles, along with an upgraded infotainment system that will also feature navigation, air gesture control, and an SD card slot. On the inside, the cabin gets an 8-way power adjustable driver seat, paddle shifter (CVT version only), and rear sunshade, while the safety features include vehicle stability control, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Variant Manual CVT-Automatic

Toyota Yaris VX Rs 12.85 lakh Rs 14.07 lakh

In terms of colour options, the Yaris will be offered in 6 options that include wildfire red, phantom brown, grey metallic, super white, pearl white, and silver white. Keeping up with the company fit custom trend in the market, Toyota will also be offering the Yaris with a wide array of exterior and interior accessories that come as optional extras.