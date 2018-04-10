2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid launched in India, gets a list of new features

2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid has been launched in the Indian market. The new model of the Toyota Camry Hybrid is visually quite the same as the current model to look at, however, the feature list has been updated with several new additions. The cabin of the new Toyota Camry has been upgraded with a black and tan dual-tone theme, replacing the black and beige. It now also gets new faux wood inserts and the current steering wheel has been replaced with a sleeker three-spoke multi-function unit.

The 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid's feature list now gets a 12-speaker JBL audio system, wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, LED fog lamps, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and an updated infotainment system. In terms of safety, it comes with nine airbags as standard.

Other features on board the new Toyota Camry Hybrid include a Head-Up Display (HUD) unit, LED projector headlamps, collapsible rear seat headrest and many others. Considering the features now available on the new Camry Hybrid, Toyota's full-size sedan now certainly has an upper hand over Honda Accord Hybrid. And the price tag's smaller too at Rs 37.22 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid will continue to be powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor that make a combined 202 hp and 213 Nm of torque.

Toyota Camry Hybrid gained substantial popularity in its segment, however, under the new GST tax structure, sales of hybrid vehicles were immensely affected. The Camry Hybrid saw a steep drop in sales after government taxation norms changed for hybrid vehicles that led to an increase in price by about Rs 5 lakh.

Now though, Toyota has updated the Camry Hybrid with new features. Besides Honda Accord Hybrid, Toyota Camry Hybrid competes with Skoda Superb.