2018 Tata Tigor facelift launched at Rs 5.20 lakh: What’s new in this Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire rival

Tata Motors is being all aggressive this festive season and today has launched the first-ever facelift on the new Tata Tigor compact sedan. The 2018 Tata Tigor gets much-needed premium updates and has been priced between Rs 5.20-6.65 lakh for the petrol variants and Rs 6.09-7.38 lakh for diesel variants of Tata Tigor. The company has also introduced a new XZ+ trim on the petrol variants along with the AMT gearbox.

Exterior changes on the new 2018 Tata Tigor includes new front diamond front grille, projector headlamps and 15-inch alloy wheels on the top-variants. The rear of the car gets more chrome and crystal inspired taillights. Tata Tigor is available in 5 petrol variants and 5 diesel variants. The Tata TIgor 2018 now is bolder looking and will impress new buyers this festive season

The bigger change on the Tata Tigor is to its cabin, the dashboard gets black and grey interiors with titanium colour faux leather seats knitted with roof liner. It also gets rear armrest with cupholders as a standard offering. It also gets fully automatic temperature control (FATC) and a boot space of 419L. The other big change is that it gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is sourced from Harman. It now supports Android Auto but misses out on Apple Car Play.

2018 Tata Tigor variant wise pricing:

Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors said, “The compact sedan segment has been an important space for the customers seeking premium-ness at best value coupled with bold and attractive looks. Connecting the aspirations of these customers, we are excited to introduce the new Tigor. Loaded with the class above features, this car is the result of a perfect combination of beautiful craftsmanship, performance, comfort and technology. I am confident that the new Tigor will create a positive excitement to the brand fostering the ongoing PV growth journey.”

Mechanically, Tata Tigor is powered by the same 1.2L petrol engine and 1.01L diesel engine. The petrol Tigor also gets the option of AMT gearbox along with 5-Speed MT. Petrol engine churns out 84 bhp and 114 Nm of torque and diesel has a power of 68 hp and 140 Nm of torque. Tata Tigor takes on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Ford Aspire, Volkswagen Ameo and Honda Amaze.