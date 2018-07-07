2018 Suzuki Jimny Engine specs & features explained: Why this compact off-roader might come to India.

Suzuki has finally launched the new 2018 Jimny, a car which has been, widely rumoured to be a replacement to the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy. The Suzuki Jimny’s fourth generation is easily one of the most anticipated cars in India as well as globally. As suspected Suzuki has launched the new Jiminy in both Kie-Car spec (which is the efficiency-driven variant with limited trim) as well as the bigger and better equipped Jimny Sierra (which is more likely to make it to the Indian market). For Japanese Markets the Jiminy Kie-Car has been priced at Rs 9.06 lakh while the Jiminy Sierra starts from Rs. 10.94 lakh.

As for official dimensions, the Jimny measures 3,395 mm in length, 1,475 mm in width, and 1,725 in height, while offering a ground clearance of 205 mm. The Jimny Sierra, on the other hand, measures 3,550 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width, and 1,730 mm height, with even more ground clearance at 210 mm. Although interestingly both cars have similar wheelbase at 2250 mm. Despite the varied dimensions, both cars get similar visual cues with round headlamps, five-slot grille, heavy-duty bumpers paired with the signature tail mounted the spare wheel.

It wouldn't be fair to say that the interiors of the Jimny have picked off where it's predecessor left off, considering that the fourth generation Jimny is actually very well equipped. An all-black interior is matched with a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system. While the circular Aircon vents resemble the current generation Maruti Suzuki Ignis. The Jimny’s extensive features include keyless entry, engine start-stop button, automatic headlamps which will be offered in the top-spec models. Other safety features include Hill hold and descent control, 6 airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP), Tyre pressure monitoring system and more.

It is likely that base variant of the Jimny will be powered by a 658 cc, 3-cylinder, petrol engine that makes 64 bhp and 96 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the bigger badder Sierra Model on the Jimny gets a 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder petrol engine that is good for 100 bhp and develops a peak torque of 130 Nm. This is the same engine that India will get on the updated Ciaz. While gearing options include a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed automatic transmission. Suzuki Allgrip Pro AWD system is offered as standard.

Suzuki Jimny

There is still radio-silence from both Suzuki and Maruti as to whether the Jimny will come to the Indian market. Considering that Japan will be launching the Jimny in Europe shortly, with India emerging as the export hub. It is likely that a launch might happen in the near future. Given the public interest in the Jiminy, this could well be the long-awaited successor to the Iconic Maruti Gypsy.

