2018 Suzuki Ertiga unveiled: Maruti to launch the compact 7-seater in India later this year

The new Suzuki Ertiga has been revealed at the Indonesia Motor Show. The compact MPV has been updated six years after the Ertiga was first launched in the country. The 2018 Suzuki Ertiga is underpinned by the same Heartect platform that is also used by the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Baleno, and has changed a lot in terms of the exterior. The new Ertiga has been given a slightly butch appeal to give it an SUV look but then maintains the utilitarian approach that retains the MPV in it. Up front, the new Ertiga is now premium with the addition of projector headlamps.

2018 Suzuki Ertiga is longer at 4,395 mm, it is 1,735 mm wide, has 2,740 mm of wheelbase and the height has been dropped at 1,690 mm. The new Ertiga gets a wider cabin but remains more compact when compared to the likes of Honda Mobilio.

The new Suzuki Ertiga's GX variants will get an engine start/stop button, chrome door handles and a floating roof look. At the back, it gets LED tail lamps and parking sensors, however, reversing camera is an optional accessory.

The rear profile of the new 2018 Suzuki Ertiga looks bigger than its predecessor, and the third-row seat is now more proper. The boot space can be extended by folding the seats flat on the floor.

In the South-east Asian spec, the Ertiga sports a new 1.5-litre petrol engine called the K15B. This engine will output about 104 bhp and 138 Nm, which is a step up from the 1.4-litre K-Series engine 94 Bhp and 130 Nm outputs on the current Ertiga.

While the Indonesian market will get only the petrol engine, the Indian market will get the new Ertiga in diesel trim as well. Like the petrol version, the diesel model is also likely to get an all-new engine, this time a 1.5 litre-4 cylinder unit developed in-house by Suzuki.

On the inside, the new Suzuki Ertiga's cabin has been given some wooden panels and most of the design remains the same. It gets a manual air-conditioner, overhead touchscreen unit and the steering wheel is flat-bottom. Safety features include ISOFIX seats, dual SRS airbags, ESP and ABS, EBD.

Source: Autonetmagz