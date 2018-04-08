New 2018 Skoda Superb facelift unveiled, gets new variants: India launch likely in 2018

The Skoda Superb range has been updated for the year 2018. Leaving out the entry-level Skoda Superb S, all other variants of Skoda's flagship sedan has been updated, along with the addition of a second Sportline variant. The updates on the new Skoda Superb lineup are not very prominent but the new specification Superb SportLine and the addition of a new SportLine Plus variant will keep things fresh. The standard Skoda Superb SportLine has received minimal changes, keeping the main focus on reducing the price of the SportLine variant.

This means the 9.2-inch Columbus infotainment and navigation has been removed and has instead been replaced by the smaller, older eight-inch system from Amundsen. This will reduce the price of the Sportline variant regardless of body style or engine option.

2018 Skoda Superb family now get a new SportLine Plus model, which enters the range with an impressive array of standard equipment and features. The 9.2-inch Columbus system that's been cut from the regular SportLine has been included in the Plus model, along with heated front seats, blind spot detectors and an electronic tailgate.

Skoda Superb SE and SportLine models now include front and rear parking sensors, and it's the same story with the SE L Executive models, which also now get blind spot detection, keyless entry and a colour trip computer. Plus L&K cars now go as far as the luxury of a heated steering wheel and ventilated seats, and a reversing camera has also now been made part of the car's standard equipment.