2018 Renault Kwid launched with new features but no price increase! Here’s what’s new



Renault India, today launched the new Kwid 2018 Feature Loaded Range with changes to the exterior design along with inclusion of some comfort and convenience features. The new range will be available in both manual and AMT gearbox options and will be on sale in a total of eight trims. The biggest news though is that the prices of the new 2018 Renault Kwid Feature Loaded Range haven't been changed despite the inclusion of new features. This will help Renault strengthen the Kwid's market presence as sales had tapered in the last few months. Another notable point is that the announcement comes in the background of the Kwid completing 250,000 sales in India, making it Renault's highest-selling model in India presently.

The 2018 Renault Kwid range is equipped with multiple new features, most of which aim to improve cabin comfort. First up is the rear ELR (Emergency Locking Retractor), which allows the rear seat belt to extend and retract freely during occupant movement as the occupants will no longer have to push the belt back in after pulling it out. A first-in-segment feature is the rear camera, which will enhance driver convenience and safety. The rear camera will, however, be offered only in the RXT (O) and Climber variants. The Kwid with its compact dimensions and good all-round visibility is already an easy car to drive and the rear camera will make things easier. In addition, the AMT variants of the Renault Kwid 2018 Range features the crawl functionality that allows the vehicle to move at a gentle pace in stop-go traffic, thereby reducing the stress on driver's foot. This feature also prevents the car from rolling back on inclines.

Variants in the 2018 Renault Kwid range too have been given some new features including The RXL front power window and remote central locking in the RXL variant. The RXT(O) variant gets rear 12V socket and chrome near the gear knob since Indians love chrome. The Kwid Climber now comes with a rear arm rest, adding to the comfort of rear occupants.

Design changes are not extensive on the new Renault Kwid 2018 range and the RXT(O) variant now comes with a new razor edge chrome front grille. The Kwid Climber gets a ‘Climber’ badge and protection claddings on the doors with orange exterior mirrors, new fog lamp housings, and silver finish with orange highlights on the front bumper. The roof rails get matching orange detailing as well.

The new 2018 Renault Kwid is available in both 800 cc and 1-litre petrol engine options with a choice of a five-speed manual or five-speed AMT transmission. Vehicle specifications and prices are mentioned below.

2018 Renault Kwid Range Prices:

2018 Renault Kwid PRICING (ex-showroom, New Delhi) Standard - 0.8L SCe Rs 2,66,700 RXE - 0.8L SCe Rs 3,09,800 RXL - 0.8L SCe Rs 3,35,900 RXT-O (MT) - 0.8L SCe Rs 3,82,500 RXT-O (MT) - 1.0 L SCe Rs 4,04,500 RXT-O- (AMT) - 1.0 L SCe Rs 4,34, 500 KWID Climber MT- 1.0 L SCe Rs 4,29,500 KWID Climber AMT- 1.0 L SCe Rs 4,59,500

