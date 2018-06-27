2018 Range Rover/Sport facelift India launch tomorrow: Go anywhere capability with more luxury, style

The new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport facelift are all set to be launched in India tomorrow and bookings for the two have already been open since April this year. The most prominent visual highlight of the new Range Rover facelift models is that they take inspiration from the Velar with a similar looking front end. There is a new grille design, drawing inspiration from Velar and the new pixel laser LED headlamps not only look stunning but are claimed to offer better illumination than the conventional units too. Despite bearing resemblance to the Velar, the new Range Rovers maintain a distinct visual identity and a homogeneous design language across models within a brand is a common thing these days anyway. In the end, the new Range Rovers retain the visual character we've known them and loved them for over decades.

Watch our Volvo XC40 video review here:

The story inside the cabin is also the same as the interiors of 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport facelift are also inspired from the Range Rover Velar. The highlight of this cabin is the new Touch Pro Duo infotainment system along with two large 10-inch screens out of which one can be adjusted as per the convenience of the driver. The higher variants of the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport will come with features like front seats with heated armrests, gesture control, cabin air purifier and adaptive cruise control. Besides, the interiors also get 17 connecting points for multimedia and charging. Occupants can also enjoy uninterrupted internet as the new Range Rover models will also offer 4G Wi-Fi connectivity with a liberty to connect up to 8 devices. Yes, more than the number of people that can be seated inside the cabin!

The new 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport will most likely draw power from a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine that will have a power output of 255 bhp. On the other hand, the more powerful 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine will be good for developing an impressive 517 horses. The new Range Rovers will lock horns against the likes of the Mercedes GLS, Audi Q7 and the Porsche Cayenne in the high-end luxury SUV space. Stay tuned with us as we will bring LIVE updates on the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport straight from the launch event.