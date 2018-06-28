2018 Range Rover, Range Rover Sport India launch LIVE updates: Expected price, features, specs, engine, images

The new 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport facelift are all set to be launched in the country today. The prime highlight of the new models is that these draw inspiration from the Velar which is a good thing as customers will now get more upmarket and premium looks on the new Range Rovers. Thankfully, the updates are not limited to the exteriors and the cabin has received some new elements too. Powering the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport will most likely be a 3.0-litre V6 engine that produces255 bhp of power. There is also a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine on offer that develops an impressive 517 bhp. The new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport will lock horns against the likes of Porsche Cayenne, Audi Q7 and Mercedes GLS in the segment. The 2018 Range Rover, Range Rover Sport prices in India are expected to be slightly higher than the outgoing ones. We will be covering this launch and will update all the details here LIVE right from the event.

