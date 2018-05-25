2018 Range Rover Evoque, Discovery Sport Petrol launched in India: Price starts at Rs 49 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover India has launched the petrol versions of 2018 Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque luxury SUVs. The new 2018 Range Rover Evoque Petrol has been launched at a starting price of Rs 51.06 lakh and is available for SE and HSE Dynamic trim. On the other hand, the 2018 Range Rover Discovery Sport Petrol can be yours for a price of Rs 49.20 lakh and is also available for SE and HSE variants. The new 2018 Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport have arrived with a new 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates a maximum power output of 247 bhp. This engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission system. The 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine made its India debut on the Range Rover Velar. The new engine has been developed completely by Jaguar Land Rover and is a part of its Ingenium family. The company had claimed that the new engine develops 25 percent more power than the previous generation petrol engine.

The engine has replaced the previous 240 bhp unit on the Range Rover Evoque and the Discovery Sport. There have been reports on the internet that this new 2.0-litre petrol engine will make its way into the F-Pace as well. There is a possibility that this engine might be retuned to produce close to 300 bhp for the F-Pace.

Speaking on the launch of new Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport petrol in India, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL) said, “The Ingenium petrol powertrain has been well accepted in the Range Rover Velar and we are now happy to offer our Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque customers the same refined and efficient experience with exceptional performance.”

The new 2018 Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport get features like Wi-Fi Hotspot with 4G access to up to eight devices along with InControl-Pro Services that include The Route Planner App, Commute Mode and Sharing ETA (expected time of arrival).