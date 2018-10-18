2018 Porsche Macan Facelift India launch in February 2019: Lot’s new in the smallest Porsche SUV!

Porsche pulled the wraps off, the new Macan at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, and on the sidelines of the launch of the Porsche Cayenne, the company’s Peter Vogel, acting CEO and Sales Director of Porsche Middle East & Africa FZE, has confirmed that they would bring the new Porsche SUV to India as in the first quarter of next year, likely to be in February. The SUV will feature revised styling, an uprated engine and new technology that has filtered down from its elder sibling the Porsche Cayenne. At the front, there is an updated bumper and new LED headlamps with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) as an optional extra, which features the signature Porsche four-point daytime running lights.

The new 2018 Porsche Macan will be launched with new colours, namely, Mamba Green Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Miami Blue and Crayon. Wheel sizes will vary from the standard 18-inch wheels with an optional 21-inch rim on the top trim. Interiors also get a retouch centred around the new Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system with a 10.9-inch, full-HD touchscreen infotainment system. Customers can also opt for the optional GT-Sports steering wheel that is expected to come with a 'Sports Response button' that is borrowed from the 911 range. Continuing Porsche’s core ethos that every car they build is a sports car.

The new Macan is expected to debut with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that makes 252hp with peak torque rated at 370Nm. The Engine is likely to be mated to a 7-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox with four-wheel drive as standard. Put together they will allow the SUV to get from 0-100kmph in 6.7 seconds all the way to a top speed of 225 kmph. Once again, no diesel engine will be offered with the Macan as per Porsche’s disassociation with the fuel. In global markets, the Porsche Macan takes on the likes of the Jaguar F-Pace and the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and will find the same rivals in India. Prices are expected to vary between Rs 80 lakh-Rs 1.5 crores between the standard Macan and the range-topping 440 hp Macan Turbo.