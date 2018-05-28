2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo bookings open in India, to be priced at Rs 1.92 crore

Porsche has started accepting bookings for the new Cayenne Turbo at dealerships across India. Porsche India has also confirmed that the 2018 version of the Cayenne Turbo will start reaching dealerships in June. The 2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo is the German manufacturer's range-topping SUV and the new version has been equipped with a range of new upgrades on the inside and out. According to an Overdrive report, the pre-booking amount for the new Cayenne is Rs 5 lakh and it will be priced at Rs 1.92 crore (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

A four-litre V8 biturbo engine which delivers 550 hp and 770 Nm of torque, propels the Porsche Cayenne Turbo to 100 km/h from a standstill in just 4.1 seconds (3.9 seconds with Sports Chrono) – surpassing even the previous Cayenne Turbo S in this respect. The Cayenne Turbo reaches a top speed of 286 km/h.

The new Porsche Cayenne Turbo is the first SUV to have an adaptive roof spoiler as a component of its active aerodynamics. Depending on the position of the spoiler, this optimises efficiency, increases downforce on the rear axle and, in the airbrake position, shortens the braking distance needed from higher speeds.

As a result, at full braking from 250 km/h, the SUV comes to a stop up to two metres earlier. The aerodynamic system, therefore, complements the new Porsche Surface Coated Brakes (PSCB), which are standard.

On the outside, the new Porsche Cayenne Turbo gets a unique front end with LED headlights, standard 21-inch Turbo wheels, in widened wheel arches with painted trims, and twin tailpipes specific to the Turbo characterise the top-of-the-range model.

Inside, the Porsche Advanced Cockpit includes the BOSE Surround Sound System with 710 watts, fitted as standard. It gets 18-way sport seats, integrated headrests and a multifunction sports steering wheel.