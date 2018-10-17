2018 Porsche Cayenne Launched in India at Rs 1.19 crore: Gets e-Hybrid version for the first time

Porsche has launched the 2018 Porsche Cayenne in India at a starting price of Rs 1.19 crore (ex-showroom Mumbai). Bookings for the Cayenne have been officially open since June this year. The Porsche Cayenne will feature a host of mechanical and technological upgrades that not only boost performances but will also get fresh new styling tweaks to ensure that the Cayenne stays fresh in terms of design. In terms of design, the 2018 Porsche Cayenne will have new elements that will include a new horizontal grille, wider headlamps and enlarged air intakes on the front.

Also read: New 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS, Sport Turismo GTS revealed: Tech-brimmed GTS twins get 460 hp & more

In addition, the new Cayenne will also feature LED lamps as standard, with the optional upgrade to standard Porsche Dynamic Light System PLDS or LED Matrix beam headlight which also include the PLDS feature. Under the hood, the new Porsche SUV will get two engine option that includes a 3.0-litre turbo V6 that makes about 335 hp and 450 Nm of torque for the standard Cayenne. While the Cayenne S will get a smaller 2.9-litre twin turbo V6 that makes 433 hp and 550 Nm of torque. Both motors will be mated to the newly added 8-speed Tiptronic S transmission as standard across the Cayenne Range. The Porsche SUV will get four driving modes to pick from, including mud, gravel, sand and rocks that vary the power delivery to get the maximum grip in off-road driving situations.

Also read: Now, an Uber for sports cars? For less than Rs 20,000 ride in Porsche 718 Cayman

The third trim for the Porsche will be the newly introduced Cayenne E-Hybrid, that will get its power from the same 3L V6 motor as the standard with 340 hp, but will also benefit from a secondary electric motor that can give the Porsche an additional electric boost of 136 hp when needed. Put together the hybrid becomes the most powerful Porsche Cayenne trim will a combined output of 462 hp and a massive 700 Nm of peak torque. In this new generation Porsche claim that the new motor is updated from the one it replaces with an additional 7 hp, while the electric motor adds an additional 43% power when required. Globally, Porsche claims the Cayenne hybrid can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.0 seconds and has a maximum speed of 253 kmph. It will even get a pure electric mode that will allow the 2018 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid to go up to 44 kms at a stretch with a top speed of 135 kmph.