2018 Nissan Sunny special edition launched at Rs 8.48 lakh: Here’s what’s new

The new Nissan Sunny Special edition has been launched in India at a price of Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Nissan Sunny special edition gets a new black roof wrap along with new body decals and black wheel covers that enhance the appeal of the car. Furthermore, the car gets new rear spoilers that add character to the car. The newly launched Nissan Sunny special edition has been equipped with more advanced Intelligent NissanConnect, an integrated connected car technology, with more than 50 features, for an enhanced security and convenience. The Nissan Sunny Special Edition also gets an in-built 6.2’-inch touchscreen AVN with Phone mirroring for enhanced infotainment. Nissan Sunny special edition also gets features like geo-fencing, speed alert, curfew alert, nearby pit-stops, Locate My Car and Share My Car Location for added safety.

Keyless entry and push-stop-start via intelligent Key, and ‘Lead Me to Car’ which guides passengers to their cars, add a layer of convenience to the overall drive experience. The new Nissan Sunny Special Edition gets two engine options. While the 1.5-litre petrol engine gets a CVT transmission, the 1.5-litre diesel unit is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Features like Dual Airbags, Speed-sensing Door Lock and Driver Seat Belt Reminder are standard across all variants.

Speaking on the launch of the new limited edition of the Nissan Sunny, Hardeep Singh Brar, Director Sales and Commercial, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd said that the Nissan Sunny is the company's flagship sedan and has enjoyed immense customer loyalty over the years. As a company that is always on the lookout for customer feedback, Nissan is proud to present the Sunny Special Edition, an embodiment of this customer-centric product philosophy, smart technological upgrades and best-in-class spacious interiors that make it a perfect car for customers looking for a sophisticated driving experience.

